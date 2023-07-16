Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $226,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,856 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

