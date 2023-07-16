Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $91.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $105.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

