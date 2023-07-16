Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

