Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $201,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $115,536,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,478,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 183.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after buying an additional 447,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.52.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.