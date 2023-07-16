Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $221,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $5,978,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $236,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Down 4.3 %

ENTG opened at $107.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,382.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.06. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.87 million. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.