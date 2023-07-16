Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 4,812,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,465,000 after buying an additional 1,159,633 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,799,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,376,000 after buying an additional 1,049,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $6,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,579,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after buying an additional 468,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $3,867,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

CLM stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $10.89.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

