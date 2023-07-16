Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $118,000 Investment in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Insider Activity

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $16.77.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.67%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

