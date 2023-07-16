Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 127,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $64.57.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

