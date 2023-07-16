Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 1.5 %

Nucor stock opened at $166.77 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.