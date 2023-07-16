Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 73,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 19,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 120,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

FAX opened at $2.71 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.02.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%.



Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

