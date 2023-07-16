Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average of $98.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

