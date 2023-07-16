Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 3,517 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RF opened at $18.95 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.