Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 938 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

