Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $203,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,747,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.37 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.66.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

