Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $222,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

