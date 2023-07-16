Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

