Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.30.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

