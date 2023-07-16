Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 220 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $80.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

