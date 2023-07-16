Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $208.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

