Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.83.

Shares of ANSS opened at $344.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $348.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.