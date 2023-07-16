Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 4,926 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.8 %

ABBV stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

