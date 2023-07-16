Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 2,479 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

