Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $80,790,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $59,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

GNRC opened at $142.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.15 and a 200 day moving average of $116.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

