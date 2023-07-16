Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,689 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.96.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC opened at $234.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.96 and a 200 day moving average of $223.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

