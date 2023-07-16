Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,273 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

DLR opened at $118.28 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

