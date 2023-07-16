BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 203 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

GE stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $111.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

