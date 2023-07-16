BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 434 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 233.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

