BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 477 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2,073.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $121.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.31. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,112,209 shares in the company, valued at $256,717,881.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,854,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,112,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,717,881.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,005 shares of company stock worth $53,103,075. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

