BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 86 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $215.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

