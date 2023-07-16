BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 721 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after buying an additional 135,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,174,000 after buying an additional 151,172 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,683,000 after buying an additional 55,314 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $74.40 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $74.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

