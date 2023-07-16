BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNP stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

