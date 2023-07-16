BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 818.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
IEF opened at $96.53 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.43.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
