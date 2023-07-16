BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2,073.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 414,005 shares of company stock valued at $53,103,075 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $121.35 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.74 and a 200 day moving average of $148.31.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

