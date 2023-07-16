BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 183 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 732.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Albemarle by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Albemarle by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Albemarle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 175,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.6 %

ALB opened at $235.27 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.90.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

