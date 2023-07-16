BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 569 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNP opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

