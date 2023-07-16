BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after buying an additional 797,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after buying an additional 1,812,971 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after buying an additional 421,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Livent by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,824,000 after buying an additional 316,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,262,000 after buying an additional 2,345,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.23.

Livent Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.