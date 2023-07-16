BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,616 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 81,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,107,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,743,000 after purchasing an additional 234,833 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 481,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.20 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

