BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.41.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF opened at $111.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

