BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $141.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.47 and a 200 day moving average of $136.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

