BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

