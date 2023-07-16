BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.36. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

