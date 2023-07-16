BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $109,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

