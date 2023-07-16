BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

