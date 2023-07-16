BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $120,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.