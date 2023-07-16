BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $963,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $76.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

