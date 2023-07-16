BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

