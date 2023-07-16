BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

