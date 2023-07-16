BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $35,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $111.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average is $102.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.41.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

