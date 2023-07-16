BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,044,282,000 after purchasing an additional 244,886 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,058 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.95.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

