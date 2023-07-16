BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $44,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 13,838.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,293,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after purchasing an additional 873,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,914,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,190,000 after purchasing an additional 833,332 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 3,866.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 776,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 756,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AES Trading Down 1.1 %

AES opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

